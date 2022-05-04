Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Expands By 18.4%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,049,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 621.7 days.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

