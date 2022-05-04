Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Increases By 17.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BAM stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

