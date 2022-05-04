Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Rises By 17.6%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 570,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 148,021 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHT opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

