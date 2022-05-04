Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Expands By 18.4%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.61.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

