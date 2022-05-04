Short Interest in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Increases By 28.2%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 714,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of CR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

