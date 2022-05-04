Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Declines By 16.8%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

HLTH opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.