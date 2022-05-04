Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 16.9%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

DKILY stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

