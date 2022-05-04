Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Decreases By 16.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,281,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.