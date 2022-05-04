Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Grows By 17.7%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.81.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 803.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $343.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.26 and its 200-day moving average is $458.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $335.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

