Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Drops By 17.3%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EMN opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
