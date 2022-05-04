Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Drops By 17.3%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EMN opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

