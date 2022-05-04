Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Increases By 28.5%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of EW stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $29,606,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

