Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Decreases By 16.9%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

WTRG stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.