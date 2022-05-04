Short Interest in Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rises By 18.0%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 703.5 days.

ERFSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $87.80 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

