Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 17.3%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 273,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARM. StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

