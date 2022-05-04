Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Increases By 18.4%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

FIS stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

