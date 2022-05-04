Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Expands By 26.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FTA opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $73.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
