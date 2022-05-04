Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Expands By 26.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTA opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,727,000 after buying an additional 170,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after buying an additional 73,420 shares in the last quarter.

