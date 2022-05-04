Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Drops By 22.6%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

