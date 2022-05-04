Short Interest in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Rises By 27.7%

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

