Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Decreases By 16.7%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

HIBB opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 110.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

