Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Decreases By 16.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

