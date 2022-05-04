Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Rises By 17.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

