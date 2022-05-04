Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Expands By 28.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

