Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Drops By 15.9%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.