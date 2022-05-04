Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Decreases By 17.4%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39,611.0 days.

Shares of JFEEF opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. JFE has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFE will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

