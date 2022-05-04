Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Decreases By 16.4%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

