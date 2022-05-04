Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Declines By 17.0%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (Get Rating)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

