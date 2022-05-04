Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Grows By 17.6%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
KLXE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.
In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $41,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $132,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
