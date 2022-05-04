Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Grows By 17.6%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KLXE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $41,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $132,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 99,446 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.