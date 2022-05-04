Short Interest in Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Decreases By 15.7%

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS NXTTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Lifeist Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Lifeist Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeist Wellness (NXTTF)
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.