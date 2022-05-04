Short Interest in Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Decreases By 15.7%

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS NXTTF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Lifeist Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company. The company operates CannMart.com, a portal that provides with a range of cannabis products and accessories, and hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories in the United States and Canada. It also operates a BHO extraction facility to produce cannabis concentrate products.

