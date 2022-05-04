Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Increases By 18.1%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 818,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.8 days.

Martinrea International stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRETF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

