Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Grows By 17.6%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.