Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Declines By 16.8%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 635,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of AVO opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

