Short Interest in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Declines By 17.1%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

