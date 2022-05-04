Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 16.7%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.18% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

P&F Industries stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

