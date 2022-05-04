Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Expands By 18.1%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 675,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

PILBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

