Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Rises By 28.0%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361 in the last 90 days. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 68.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

