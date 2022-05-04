Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Declines By 17.0%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shoprite stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

