Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Grows By 18.0%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Simply stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Simply has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Simply, Inc operates retail consumer electronics stores that sells the entire line of Apple products and provide service by Apple-certified technicians in the United States. As of November 5, 2021, it operated 55 retail stores in 18 states. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Simply, Inc in October 2020.

