Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 26.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MXF opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

