Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 26.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:MXF opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.
About The Mexico Fund (Get Rating)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
