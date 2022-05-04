Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Drops By 16.9%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 906.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ODP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

