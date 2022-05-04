Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Increases By 16.6%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,082,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKBF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Get Shizuoka Bank alerts:

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.