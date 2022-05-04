Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Declines By 15.6%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

