SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,347. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SI-BONE by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

