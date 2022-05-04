Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €71.10 ($74.84) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.89 ($69.36).

ETR:SHL opened at €50.42 ($53.07) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($71.22).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

