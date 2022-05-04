Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €74.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($77.89) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.89 ($69.36).

SHL opened at €50.42 ($53.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($71.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

