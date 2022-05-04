Sierra Metals (SMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million.
SMT opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76.
About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
