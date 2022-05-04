Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.91 million.
Shares of TSE SW opened at C$21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of C$15.90 and a 12-month high of C$26.22. The company has a market cap of C$810.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
