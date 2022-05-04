Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $634.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

