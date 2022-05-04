Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Director Mark Ruport Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,317.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGLB stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 718.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGLB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sigma Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.