Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,012.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Signify has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

