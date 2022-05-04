Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SAMG opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

